Bruno Fernandes Claims Premier League Player of the Month Award

Bruno Fernandes has certainly become that “x factor” that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer envisioned he could be. The very late in the January transfer window addition, who’s been a difference maker, according to Gary Neville, has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February.
It’s well deserved too, as he’s produced four assists and three goals in nine appearances across all competitions for United so far. Indeed the $88 million acquisition from Sporting Lisbon has been worth every penny for Old Trafford so far.
Congratulations to @B_Fernandes8 on winning the @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for February ???#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/475tuPlc00
— Premier League (@premierleague) March 16, 2020
He also won the team’s and the PFA’s player of the month awards, complementing the four man of the match awardsa that he’s won with MUFC. Four out of nine? That’s pretty impressive, and he’s a huge reason why the Red Devils have gotten themselves back in the race for UCL qualification.
Fernandes, who has helped lead Man Utd to an undefeated in 11 match streak. He described his uniqueness and what that originality brings to the squad in a revealing interview with Sky Sports. You can read that over at this link.
