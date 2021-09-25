Bruno Fernandes Mocked Online for Wayward PK Attempt

Manchester United, in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa today, had a chance to equalize, very late. They were awarded a penalty, but when Bruno Fernandes stepped up, he missed it, and missed it about as badly as possible.
Many thought his countryman Cristiano Ronaldo would take the penalty instead, and after today, it’s safe to say he will likely be the designated penalty taker for club, like he is for country, moving forward. Take a close look at Bruno’s miss below:
And yes, note the taunting celebration by the Aston Villa goalkeeper after this miss sealed the victory deal. Bruno Fernandes is trending right now, for all the wrong reasons, on social media as numerous jokes are being made about his skyward kick.
Kourtney Hause, who scored the only goal in the game, on United’s penalty:
“When they gave the penalty, I was devastated and fuming with myself. Looking back I didn’t make myself any bigger. I’ve tried to bring my arms in, so when Bruno blazed it over the bar, I was relieved. I think it was justice in the end, because I don’t think it was a penalty.
“The rules are the rules. All we can do as players is play the game and play it well and whatever decision the referees and VAR want to give we have to get on with it. We had the better chances. We haven’t really had to defend too tough as a team, but we’ve come away with the three points and that’s all that matters.
“We’re happy.”
Villa manager Dean Smith, on his club’s first win at United since ’09:
“I think Gabby [Agbonlahor] scored the winner that day. It’s been a long time coming. Our performance levels have been good the last couple of times we’ve been here.
“What that does is it gives an awful lot of belief to the players now. Went toe-to-toe with Chelsea, and we came here and went toe-to-toe. They probably had a lot more chances than us, but they were smaller chances and we had some really big chances and deserved the win.
“We caused them problems from set-pieces and we get that goal and want to see the game out then, but it’s inevitable when we play Man United that we give a penalty away. Extremely harsh, I’m not sure where he’s meant to put his arm and probably justice was done (the miss).
“They’ll enjoy that one and certainly our fans will, because it’s a long time coming.”
