Bruno Fernandes Explains Why He Shushed Pep Guardiola

It didn’t take long for late January transfer window addition Bruno Fernandes to endear himself to the Manchester United fan base. The midfielder has become the x-factor that the club sorely needed, and his presence has elevated the rest of the team. Gary Neville is right- he’s been the the difference maker.
Just last Sunday, he helped lead United to a double over City in the Manchester Derby, and the second win included a very newsworthy exchange with City manager Pep Guardiola. Watch below as you can see the two jawing at one another, and it ends with Bruno giving the shush gesture to the Man City boss.
Bruno Fernandes telling Pep Guardiola to shut up. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/JoUUOhxPRq
Fernandes opened up on this during an interview with Sky Sports.
“I talked about this with some friends and some people think Pep won everything, who is Bruno to do this to him?,” the Spaniard said.
“I am so respectful of Pep and what he’s won and what he did for football but at that moment, he didn’t respect me and he didn’t deserve my respect.
“But for me, it doesn’t matter what happens on the pitch, now we’re out of it and it’s past. I have respect for him, so it doesn’t matter what he said.”
Last weekend appears to be the last Premier League action we’ll see for awhile. It may end up being the last time we any competition until next season. So hold on to the memories for as long as you can.
