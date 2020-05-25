Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba Train Together, Excite Supporters

Manchester United have split their squad in half during training sessions, in order to maintain social distancing, and try to stifle the spread of the coronavirus. Coaches are leading groups of players in small sized groups for non-contact drills and today saw midfielders Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes grouped together.
This development has generated some excitement among the fan base as it’s made supporters think more about the prospect of the two being on the pitch at the same time.
Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba arriving at Carrington today. #mufc [men] pic.twitter.com/hD6cSsxn6f
— United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 25, 2020
Some believe the two can’t really coexist well in the same line-up as they bring imilar attributes to the table. Others believe the two would really flourish together, as there would be a surplus of creative play-making talent and ability in the middle of the park. A handful of current United players have spoken publicly on their belief that the two playmakers can and will coalesce with each other.
The Daily Express has more on the stir that’s been caused by the site of Pogba and Fernandes together. Pogba has been out injured since Boxing Day, but he’s finally fully fit again now. Fernandes arrived late in the January transfer window and the Red Devils have gone undefeated ever since he’s been inserted into the lineup.
As of now, Premier League footballers have had to come to and leave the training ground in their full gear, and shower at home.
It is expected that more contact drills will commence this week, and that play could return as early as June 12. Although some outlets are reporting that the more likely date for a restart is June 19.
