Bruno Fernandes Claims United Has Mentality to Win the League

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has made some eyebrow raising comments about his side and their prospects for this season. They got a much needed win at Everton last weekend, which climbed them up to 14th in the table currently.
While that is still a quite dreadful spot for a club this size to be, they do have a game in hand on three others sides. (However, it doesn’t make that sound too much better). Up next is a home league clash against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, where the Red Devils will be without two key players.
Bruno Fernandes claims that United have the mentality required to win the Premier League this season. Many football observers, including much of the United base itself, would be to differ. We’ve certainly seen a few games this season, where several members of the side just doesn’t look very interested in going all out.
“For me, it doesn’t matter about the other teams,” Fernandes he said to the club’s official UTD podcast. “People may say they’re better than us, they have a better first eleven than us, guys who come from the bench are better.”
“People can say what they think, I don’t care. For a club like United, it’s a long time since we won the Premier League. It’s too long, I think.”
“So you have to have in your mind — all the players, all the staff — we’re here to win. And I think we have that mentality.
“I came to Manchester to win trophies. You’re playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history.”
United have not seriously contended for the league title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
They did finish third last season, and also second in 2017/18, but both times their margin from the top was extremely large.
Bruno Fernandes was the best player on a United side that was extremely good for the second half of last season, but they haven’t been able to keep that form up this season.
