Man United Deal for Bruno Fernandes Being Investigated by FIFA

Manchester United signed midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP on a £47 million deal in the January transfer window. He’s been worth every penny, and then some, as United were undefeated in every game he featured up until thew world suspended play in mid-March.
It’s a small sample size sure, but it’s just too bad United didn’t acquire him earlier in the window. While Old Trafford is very happy about the transaction, UC Sampdoria, who sold Fernandes to Sporting Lisbon in 2017, are definitely not.
The Italian club claims that they are owed about £4 million, due to the 10% sell-on clause, which hasn’t been paid yet. Due to this development, Sampdoria has gotten FIFA involved, and the governing body is now investigating the situation.
The good news for United is that they will not be liable for any of the money owed.
“We can confirm that on April 3, 2020 the Italian club, UC Sampdoria, lodged a claim with FIFA against the Portuguese club, Sporting Clube de Portugal, related to financial obligations set out in the contract corresponding to the transfer of the Portuguese player, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes,” reads a statement from a FIFA spokesperson.
“The matter is currently being investigated and consequently we cannot provide further comments.”
And again Fernandes has really been that missing x-factor United sorely needed. He was even named the Premier League Player of the Month on March 16.
Fernandes explained what motivates him to play at United and be all that he can be. Former United player Cristiano Ronaldo, a club legend among legends, has been a role model and inspiration for him.
