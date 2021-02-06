Bruno Fernandes Scores Goal that Draws Eric Cantona Comparisons

Bruno Fernandes is indeed a Portugese magnifico. The goal that he scored today against Everton was majestic, sublime, spectacular…pick your adjective for praise. United would eventually have to settle for a 3-3 draw on Saturday, one that felt like a loss with the manner in which it transpired.
So the disappointing result certainly does take away from the number one highlight play of the match- Fernandes’ scoring strike, which put United up 2-0 at the time. The way in which Fernandes was able to curl the ball in, the perfect control and angle, the exquisite arc, was a treat to watch.
'Cantona' is now trending ? pic.twitter.com/DJWA02yk9G
— utdreport (@utdreport) February 6, 2021
Then the mannerisms he showed, his body language and gait, drew a lot of Eric Cantona comparisons on social media; so much so that Cantona started trending on Twitter.
Have a watch at the whole process and set up below.
Note: Fernandes now has 37 goal involvements in 37 career Premier League appearances (21 goals, 16 assists).
Bruno Fernandes has gone full Cantona pic.twitter.com/3jRyP844fB
— Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) February 6, 2021
United essentially domianted the game, especially the first half, which saw them go to the locker room up 2-0. However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted for Everton on the game’s final touch and it was the feeling of bizarro world Fergie Time. or maybe just being on the wrong end of Fergie Time.
Which is interesting because the last time United didn’t win a Premier League match in which they were up 2-0 in the second half was Sir Alex Ferguson’s final match. Overall, this was a majorly blown opportunity for the league title chase.
However, we can still appreciate the beautiful goal from Bruno Fernandes; at least in a vaccum.
