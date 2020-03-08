Bruno Fernandes Has Made a ‘massive difference’ says Gary Neville

Manchester United club legend Gary Neville is known for his very strong takes on his former club, and although his opinions can often polarize, he is usually right. His latest commentary to attract worldwide attention concerns midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has not seen defeat yet in a Red Devils shirt.
The 25-year-old Spaniard has featured seven times, and scored three goals already. He’s become the “x-factor” that the club has badly needed, and United are now undefeated across all competitions in their last nine. The January transfer window addition has exceeded expectations, and his emergence/development, plus news that Nemanja Matic will be extending his stay, puts into serious question the future of Paul Pogba at United.
Perhaps it’s best for all involved that Pogba moves on, but that’s another discussion for another time. For now, Neville says that Fernandes’ move from Sporting Lisbon has made them a new and better team, one with more arrogance.
“I think so [there is more confidence than two months ago],” Neville said on Sky Sports.
“I think they are a bit more consistent, there certainly looks to be a better feeling.
“I think Fernandes has made a massive difference to them in terms of he seems to have got them playing, give them more arrogance on the ball and confidence.
“United’s problems were in games where you felt they should have won, where they maybe weren’t creating enough or good enough to be able to break teams down with quality.”
With the arrival of the £46.6 million addition in January, United are surging, and back in the mix for UCL qualification. If only the club brass could have signed him sooner, they would be in a much better position right now. There was talk of acquiring Fernandes earlier in the window, and in the summer too.
However, he wasn’t signed until very late in the winter window.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: United City
Team news for both sides: go to this link
FA Cup ties for both clubs: go to this link
Kickoff: 4:30 BST, March 8, Old Trafford
