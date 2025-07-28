As the official White Sox Twitter account posted “we DO talk about Bruno.” We certainly do talk about Bruno, as in Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes, quite a bit on this channel, and here comes yet another post in that vein. If you didn’t get the “we do talk about Bruno” reference, you’re not alone.

We had to look it up too, as it refers to a very popular Disney song from a children’s movie. Bruno Fernandes was on hand at Rate Field, i.e. Sox Park, for yesterday’s Crosstown Series finale, in which the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

Saturday: Scored a brace in Man United’s win over West Ham ⚽️

Sunday: Threw the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game ⚾️ Not a bad weekend for Bruno Fernandes 😎 pic.twitter.com/2yJbur1Aly — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) July 28, 2025

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Wed July 30, 8:30pm, CST Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, USA

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

West Ham United vs Everton FC

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting Lineup Predictions Team News

Bruno Fernandes x Chicago White Sox 🔥⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ruZjQJUvhJ — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 27, 2025

The Cubs got the W in the game, and in the series, winning the finale after dropping the first two. Bruno Fernandes, present to promote the Premier League Summer Series at Soldier Field on Wednesday night, threw out the ceremonial first ball.

And in that vein, the Guiness Open Gate Brewery, in the West Loop, has transformed into the Premier League House for this week. United defender/wing back Patrick Dorgu was on hand there today, to meet and greet fans.

The bar/restaurant has become the headquarters of sorts for this event, as they are now housing the Premier League Trophy, and hosting appearances from club mascots and club legends.

