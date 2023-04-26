Bruno Fernandes Could Feature at Tottenham Tomorrow

Bruno Fernandes might actually suit up and play tomorrow night, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portugese midfield magnifico suffered an ankle injury in the FA Cup marathon win over Brighton on Sunday, and was seen on crutches, and sporting a protective boot.

“We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is, we don’t know yet, he is a question mark,” said Ten Hag.

“It is more often that players be protected for prevention, but it has to settle. You have seen he played a full game and it happened in the first half. It is a quick [turnaround] but we have to see from now what is possible.”

So we will just have to see what happens with Bruno Fernandes on Thursday night, as the Red Devils injury list continues to lengthen. On another topic, Ten Hag said his side must be on alert, as they face a side that is reeling with desperation right now.

Fresh off a 6-1 destruction at the hands of Newcastle United on Sunday, this is the traditional embodiment of the cliche “it’s dangerous to take on a wounded animal.”

“It’s obvious that they had a really bad defeat and they are mad,” Ten Hag told a news conference on Wednesday.

“That can be fuel for bounce back, yeah, but I said it is about us. An opponent can never be more hungry than us and that is how we have to prepare for the game, to be ready to go on the front foot.”

Spurs’ humiliation forced the club to sack their interim manager Cristian Stellini, and refund the money of supporters who traveled to Newcastle to see their side whacked.

