Bruno Fernandes Discusses Eric Cantona Comparisons

For Manchester United, midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been the x-factor this season. Once he was acquired from Sporting CP at the end of the January transfer window, the team turned their 2019/20 campaign around.
Winner of some man of the match and player of the month awards, his form has been exquisite. So much so that he’s even drawn some comparisons to The King Eric Cantona. That’s a lofty analogy to be sure, about as strong a compliment as a footballer can get, and Bruno said all the right things when the topic came up.
“For me it is really good to talk about those names,” said Bruno Fernandes at the prematch press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League semifinal against Sevilla in Cologne, Germany.
“But for me Cantona was amazing player for the club, but I need to do much, much better to be compared to him. For me coming to Manchester is about winning trophies. I will be happy if we win the Europa League.”
Bruno, whose appearance at the presser all but confirmed his selection in the first team tomorrow (not that it was ever in doubt), also discussed his making the adjustment to United, England and the Premier League.
“When a club pays for a player £55 million you have confidence,” he continued at the presser which completed a few minutes ago.
“All the conversations I had with my coach and my teammates has helped me. When you have that voice on your own back telling you to do your own game it is easier for you.”
“I can’t say it was easy!” Bruno Fernandes added.
“The team helped me a lot, the staff. It was much easier for me. Maybe I already played in Italy so I know how it is to be in different leagues, but Premier League is different.
“I have the confidence from my club, my teammates and that helps you do your game.”
Manchester United vs Sevilla UEL Semifinal FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday Aug 16, 8pm, RheinEnergie Stadion, Cologne, Germany
MUFC Team News: go to this link
MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
TV, Stream: BT Sport, BT Sport Extra
Odds: United 29/20, Sevilla 15/8, Draw 9/4
Odds to win UEL tournament: United +190 Sevilla +280
Prediction: United 1, Sevilla 0
Lopetegui’s side are on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, which is a club record, but all streaks have to end some time.
