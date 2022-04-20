Manchester United got absolutely destroyed, 4-0, their biggest rivals Liverpool yesterday, bringing the aggregate score of the Premier League season series to 9-0. Yes, it was as ugly as it sounds, and in post match media, Bruno Fernandes apologized to the supporters.
“We have to look at ourselves, inside from the top to the bottom,” the Portugese magnifico, who was anything but magnificent, said. “We represent a big club. We are competing until the end and we have to compete. If someone doesn’t want to compete, they have to stay out, straight away. No one can put their head down and just want to go on vacation. Everyone should understand we have something to fight for, at least for the badge.”
He continued:
“I apologize to the fans. It will never be enough. They don’t deserve that we play in this way, They deserve much more. The way they support us until the end, stay after the whistle to applaud us, we must the lift the standard much more higher.
United are now sixth in the Premier League and are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand on them. Fifth place Arsenal is on a major losing streak, and their skid has left the door open for United to make a run for the top four, if they are ambitious enough to go for it.
While many observers have said that United look like they aren’t/weren’t trying, Fernandes rejects that narrative.
“I think everyone runs,” he added.
“I think there is effort from everyone. I don’t think someone does not give 100%. We have to do it for ourselves, the clubs, the fans and everyone. We have to say things but that is kept in the dressing room. Now it is over we have to think of the next game.”
“Liverpool is ready for the title. We are not. I don’t need to be here saying about the difference of the level. We have to look at ourselves, from top to bottom and understand what is going wrong.”
Even if they don’t reach the Champions League next season, United can still qualify for one of the lesser Euro competitions. So they still do have a reason to keep fighting during the run in.
“We are competing until the end,” Fernandes said. “Nobody can put down and think it is over. We have something to fight for.”
