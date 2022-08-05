Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton (Season Opener)

A new era beckons at Manchester United, and hopefully, it is one where the inmates are no longer running the asylum. United had a significant amount of addition by subtraction this summer, as they cut ties with some guys who were just NOT team players. That’s only half the equation though. The other half centers around having a very strong leader taking total control. Erik ten Hag is here, and to quote the Godfather of Soul James Brown “Papa don’t take no mess.”

Ten Hag outlined his goals and ambitions at Media Day: Our aim is to win every game,” (that is) what Man United is standing for. We have to look forward to first game, our approach is to win every game, let’s start Sunday. There is excitement in every season but you are coming in the season to a new club, a new team, we work really good and really tough in the last weeks, we’re really looking forward to the start on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Brighton, Season Opener FYIs

Kick: Sun Aug 7, 2pm, Old Trafford

Team News for both sides: go here

Result Probability: United win 61% Draw 23% Brighton win 16%

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts

He also added: “Brighton are a good team, decent football, attractive football. I like them.”

Luke Shaw is back available after having recovered from a fever. We still think that new signing Tyrell Malacia gets the call this weekend over him, and it will be interesting this season to see if Shaw holds on to that first choice position. Speaking of new acquisitions, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are fit to make their United debut, Ten Hag confirmed.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has spent the summer embodying everything polar opposite to what Ten Hag preaches, he’s still here, and with an injury to Anthony Martial, the Dutchman has no choice but to start him.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Martinez, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford; Ronaldo

