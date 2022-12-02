Brazil did some squad rotation and shuffled their lineup for their final World Cup group stage game. The overwhelming favorites to win the whole tournament, and the current #1 ranked team in FIFA, Brazil has so much quality that their second squad could be a strong team at the World Cup, all by itself.

Manchester United/Brazil midfielder Casemiro made bold remarks about the side’s depth and quality last weekend, in response to a query about how the team was going to perform without Neymar.

Very well it seems, as the Brazilians, should they win today, will head to the knockout round as the only team to win all three of their group stage games.

Having already locked up round of 16 passage, Casemiro was one of the starters dropped to the bench today. His United teammate Fred being inserted into the starting midfield. Another Red Devil, Antony, starts up top.

Brazilchester United doesn’t stop there- with Alex Telles today’s first choice left back.

While he is on loan to Sevilla this season, he is still currently a United player, as he’s under contract with them.

So that’s three United players in the Brazilian first team today. Brazil, even if with missing Neymar again today, have certainly lived up to their hype.

They are the first side since France in 1998 (the eventual winners of that tournament), not to have yielded a single shot on goal through the first two games. With their current form, expect the team and their fans to have a lot to dance about at this World Cup.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

