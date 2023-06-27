Man United Transfer Talk: Dean Henderson, Taylor Booth

Manchester United have yet to buy or sell a single player of major significance, and we’ll soon enter July. WAKE UP Old Trafford! Get the lead out! Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly convinced that he is leaving the club this summer, this time for good.

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, who claim Henderson believes he’s making a permanent move to Nottingham Forest, the place where he spent last season on loan.





The report goes on to say that Dean Henderson is “perplexed” by all the reports indicating he could stay at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

While the Nottingham Forest deal isn’t done yet, it is reportedly close, and Old Trafford Faithful has more on that claim. Moving on, one major reason why this window has been so moribund is Chelsea.

They just refuse to budge enough on valuation, and meet United anywhere near the middle. Which leads us to Mason Mount fallback options, one of which is FC Utrecht and United States Men’s National Team star Taylor Booth.

According to a report in ESPN, United are tracking the Dutch Eredivisie and USMNT midfielder.

The 22-year-old American international is also a Bayern Munich Academy grad, and if he is brought over, he could be immediately loaned out, given the circumstances in the middle of the park right now.

But he does play in the Eredivisie, and you know how much Erik ten Hag loves to do his summer shopping in the league where he made his name.

