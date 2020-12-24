Man United Transfer Talk: Yves Bissouma, Amad Diallo, Moises Caicedo

Merry Christmas Manchester United supporters! Your gift is transfer talk. In this edition we cover the narratives currently surrounding three players who could join the club in the January transfer window. Additionally, all the preview material you need for the big match on Boxing Day is linked below.
Manchester United at Leicester City FYIs
Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Boxing Day
Team news for both sides: go here
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV (US): NBCSN, Stream: NBCSports.com
We start with Yves Bissouma, a silky smooth 24-year-old holding midfielder who currently plies his trade with Brighton.
He’s been mostly linked with United, but according to the Daily Express, Liverpool and United have also joined the fray, which includes Monaco and two La Liga clubs, according to his agent. You know agents, they’ll always tell you about anyone anywhere anytime who is keen on their clients.
The Seagulls reportedly value him at $46 million, not a bad price in this market, but of course given the pandemic, a lot of clubs won’t be spending much in the winter window.
Next we turn to Amad Diallo, a right sided attacking player who United have been working on signing for quite some time. Just 18 years old, he’s not expected to have an instant impact once he moves over in the January window.
He’s only made four Serie A appearances, to go along with featuring once in the Champions League at his current club. Still the hype surrounding this kid is incredible right now, and it’s amplified even more, given the need that United have at the position. The deal was agreed upon in the “summer transfer window,” back in October with the notion that he could stay in Italy for the first half of the season, and then move to Great Britain for the second half.
The deal has been complicated by paperwork, as he needed to obtain his Italian passport, before he could obtain his working visa that allows him to work in England.
Reportedly that has come through now, and the Ivorian will fly, in early January, to complete his transfer to United, a €25m (£22.38m) plus add-ons deal, according to The Guardian.
According to some reports, United have had scouts keeping tabs on him since 2016, when he was just 13-years-old.
Finally, a good old fashioned United-Chelsea battle in the transfer market. It appears that United have won, with Ecuadorian journalist Diego Arcos reporting that Moises Calcedo, has a pending move to United that is all but done.
Old Trafford are believed to be paying a fee of about £4.5 million for the Independiente del Valle forward.
