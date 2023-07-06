Man United Make Second, Improved Bid for Andre Onana

“Second” is the word of the day when it comes to Manchester United transfer talk. Old Trafford is focused on getting their second signing (behind Mason Mount) over the line, in the form of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

In order to get there, they have now returned with a second and improved bid; although it may fall short of Inter’s valuation.

Excl: Manchester United have improved their bid for André Onana. It’s now worth €50m add-ons included, around €45m plus €5m add-ons. ???? #MUFC Inter always asked for €60m package — but sources believe €55m could be the right number to make it happen. Talks continue. ? pic.twitter.com/NVdyXvp0WR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

There above you can see the very latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, as he published that post just minutes ago. Right now, this sounds like it’s going to happen, but it’s going to be the same old story that we’ve seen time and time again at MUFC. When United is interested, the price goes up, plain and simple. Andre Onana is no different.

They know how much their targeted player will cost, they lowball bid anyway. They keep bidding lower amounts, until finally paying what the other club wants, and had wanted to begin. See:

Harry Maguire and Leicester City

Bruno Fernandes and Sporting Lisbon

Antony and Ajax

Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crystal Palace.

These are just a few examples, and this is why we always end up with these “transfer sagas.” Often times, we’ve seen United needlessly protract these things out, before eventually caving in. Onana is likely coming, but get ready for more tedium in the process.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

