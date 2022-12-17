United Set to Bid €50m (£43.1m) for Cody Gakpo in January

According to reports, PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo wants to join Manchester United, and work under first year manager Erik Ten Hag. The interest is mutual, as January will see United revive the initial interest, they had in the center forward this past summer.

Actually, it’s much more than just “interest,” as Old Trafford is preparing a bid for the 23-year-old Dutchman once the January transfer window opens.

According to the Telegraph, the bid for Gakpo will be in the amount of €50 million (£43.1 million). Cody Gakpo has emerged as Ten Hag’s prime target for January, as they look to fill the void in attack left by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. And Gakpo has already said publicly that if United come calling for him, he’ll accept the charges.

According to the Daily Mail, PSV want a club record, a sum over £40m for the scoring sensation.

It sounds like the only obstacle here is the two sides agreeing on a fee, and that, according to what’s being reported, shouldn’t be a problem. A big money Gakpo move to a large club like United is the perfect example of “striking while the iron is hot,” given what a sensational World Cup he had.

PSV director Marcel Brands has already long greenlighted the player’s departure, saying on Dec 9:

“Only 10 to 12 clubs can afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans”

“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January.”

United are ready.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

