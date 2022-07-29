Manchester United Pursuing Benjamin Sesko to Fill Void in Attack

We still have a week and two preseason friendlies left until the season starts, so it remains “silly season time.” Manchester United still have a lot of work to do in the transfer window, with a month and change left until deadline day comes. United have not acquired a pure forward this summer, and if/when they do, it could be Benjamin Sesko, 19, an Austrian Bundesliga star that some have compared to Erling Haaland.

United had been strongly linked with Ajax’s Antony, but the Dutch club has sold off so many players this summer that they are unwilling to part with the attacker unless United meet their sky valuation. Old Trafford is not interested in doing that.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, “John Murtough met with the agent of Benjamin Sesko last Wednesday.” Looks like Man Utd are serious about signing him THIS summer and Murtough will do everything to avoid another Haaland scenario. Can this happen? ? pic.twitter.com/Zob4QjVDYI — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) July 29, 2022

And thus we get a report from the Manchester Evening News, which says RB Salzburg want over $66 million for Sesko. Again that might be more than United are willing to spend at this point, but their hand could be forced. It all depends on what is going on with Cristiano Ronaldo, a situation that is growing more tedious by the day. Seriously, the Ronaldo situation is growing so repetitive and annoying now that is almost approaching Frenkie de Jong levels.

Almost.

United have signed a left back, attacking midfielder and central defender this season, but they may need to add a forward, especially so if Ronaldo bolts. Otherwise they go to war with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho as their first-choice front three. Can’t say that inspires any confidence. Not to mention the club’s biggest need, holding midfielder, still hasn’t been met, unless they plan on slotting Lisandro Martinez in there sometimes?

Honestly, Ronaldo out and Sesko in is the best option. They have to stop signing aging stop gap solutions and rebuild with youth at some point. Why not replace a 37-year-old with someone half his age right now?

