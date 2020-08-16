Manchester United Transfer Talk: Ben Chilwell Tahith Chong

Still a couple hours yet until Manchester United kick off against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, so to keep you occupied until the game begins here are a couple pieces of United transfer news. (Also for the MUFC team news in this match go to this link. For our MUFC starting XI prediction go to this link)
Barring a complete reversal of course, one that is a long shot at best, United are not signing Jadon Sancho this summer. So what’s next?
Probably another chapter in the book of United and Chelsea battling each other in the transfer market for the same players. Old Trafford knows they need to upgrade at the left back position. Luke Shaw is not spectacular, but he’s very solid.
However, despite his being a good overall player, he just doesn’t have the ability to consistently stay healthy for a whole season. His backup, Brandon Williams, may develop into a special player someday, but he certainly isn’t there yet.
The Blues need help in the back line too, and that’s certainly no secret. The left back slot in particular is an issue, and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is Stamford Bridge’s top target.
He’s been in their crosshairs for quite awhile, so Chelsea and United are set to compete for his signature, reports the Daily Mirror. United bought a defender from Leicester last summer, Harry Maguire, and in the process broke the transfer fee record for a player in that position group.
Ben Chilwell will cost a pretty penny too.
Elsewhere, youngster Tahith Chong will go on loan for the season, with Werder Bremen.
“First of all, I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to preseason training with the team. This move is a great opportunity for me to develop. I’m looking forward to next season,” Chong said in a statement announcing his joining the Green and White for 2020/21.
Careful Chongy, @ManUtd fans are listening ?#werder @TahithC pic.twitter.com/mcaHB0rnUk
— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 16, 2020
Werder Manager Florian Kohfeldt added:
“He’s a very technically gifted player who can play on both wings. He’s also really fast, which will help our game. Defensively he has potential for development — he’s still only at the start of his career and we want to help him continue fulfilling his potential.”
This should work out well for all involved, as the U21 Netherlands international faces a crowded situation at the winger position with United.
