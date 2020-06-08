Man United Transfer Talk: Bellingham, Williams, Henderson

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer talk items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United related rumor mill is talking about in cyberspace on this Sunday. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. For today’s MUFC news and notes segment, go here.
We start with the latest on the pursuit of Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham. Monday brought the announcement that Birmingham boss Pep Clotet will be leaving the club at the end of the season, and with it another round of transfer speculation about the young, promising midfielder.
Manchester Evening News is reporting today that “the 16-year-old remains high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer wishlist and Bellingham visited United’s training ground in March with his parents.”
Elsewhere, United are set to extend the contracts of two young, developing stars who have strong competition ahead of them at their respective positions.
That’s according to ESPN, who report that left back Brandon Williams 19, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, are in line to get new deals at the club.
Williams has emerged this season, and found his way into the senior team for a total of 26 appearances. However, Luke Shaw, who was out of favor under Jose Mourinho, is now what a big part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans with the club.
For Henderson, he’s been out on loan with Sheffield United, where he’s been very impressive, and drawn the attention of several big clubs, including Chelsea, PSG and Juventus.
Further down the pecking order, behind number one David de Gea and back-up Sergio Romero, there is no place for him right now, but Old Trafford believes he could be the De Gea heir apparent one day.
Both young men are considered part of the overall vision of where OGS hopes to take the club.
