Man United Transfer Talk: Bellingham, Maddison, Grealish

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Manchester United related rumor mill, starting with the latest on Jude Bellingham. United have been linked to the 16-year-old Birmingham City midfielder for some time, with their main rivals in this chase being Borussia Dortmund.
Sam Manoochehri, an ex-youth development coach at Birmingham City, told the Daily Mirror that Bellingham would be “a good fit” at Old Trafford.
Elsewhere, it might be time to cross one long time transfer target off the list- Leicester City star man James Maddison. United and Leicester just did big business together with Harry Maguire breaking the world transfer fee record for a defender, but don’t expect that history to repeat itself.
90min reports that “United expect him to be soon signing a new contract with the Foxes”. You can read more up on it at the Leicester Mercury as well.
Finally, former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey believes that current Villans star man Jack Grealish would fare very well at Old Trafford, should he decide to make the jump.
Grealish has long been linked with a move to United, and Goal has more on Heskey’s comments at this link. Of course, the overall number one target for United this transfer window remains Jadon Sancho.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind