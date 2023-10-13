David Beckham Claims MUFC Takeover is Coming Soon

As we reported earlier this week, Manchester United club icon David Beckham could return to Old Trafford in an ambassadorial role if the Sheikh Jassim led bid to take over the club succeeds. As things currently stand, Sir Jim Ratcliffe (who seeks to buy a minority stake in the club) is leading the way in the MUFC Takeover derby. Sheikh Jassim (who seeks total, 100% ownership of the club) has his work cut out for him.

Of course, this whole process has seen a ton of talking that has led to no action.

There has been an endless stream of hearsay, conjecture, misinformation, disinformation and straight up fake news along the way. The Glazers announced that they were exploring the idea of potentially selling the club nearly a year ago, and yet here we are- nothing has actually happened. However, Beckham has said that everything is about to change.

He said a club takeover is coming fast, and we should give him a lot of credibility, given how tight he is with Sheikh Jassim and the ruling oligarchy of the nation of Qatar.

“There will be a takeover, it is the right time,” Becks said in an interview with CNBC this week. “We all have our opinions on who should take over.

“But in my opinion, it is about who cares about the club the most and will take the club back to where it should be. Everybody knows I am a Manchester United fan and I have been very vocal about the situation that is happening.

“I grew up there from a young age with a lot of stability with the same manager and the same owners. Manchester United will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Becks then made some remarks which will certainly resonate with much of the United fanbase. The club has certainly been much more of a branding exercise than it has been a football team lately.

They’re still making oodles and oodles of money, but they’re not winning trophies. Beckham said he hopes that changes soon. He called on new ownership to bring MUFC back to its glory days.

“We need to get back to that for the fans, the players, the manager because, at the moment, there is no stability. We need to get the talk back on the field, not off it,” he added.

“I want to see an ownership group who will take the club back to what it should be. I am not saying the past owners have done a bad job but it is the right time for someone else to take over.”

The Glazers have valued the club at 6 billion GBP, and so far, neither of the two bidders are willing to pay that. When all is said and done, the Glazer family is looking to break the record for the all-time most expensive sports franchise sale.

The record was recently broken twice, first by the Denver Broncos in 2022, and then later by the Washington Commanders, earlier in 2023.

