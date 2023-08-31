Man United Get Bayern Munich in UCL Group Stage Draw

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw was just finalized, and now all 32 clubs know their fate. Manchester United, who have three European Cup titles (1968, 1999, 2008) were drawn into Group A, which includes the likes 6-time champion Bayern Munich, as well as Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

The Bavarian giants won it all in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013 and if course the COVID altered and rescheduled campaign of 2020.

While facing Bayern twice is indeed a tough proposition, the rest of the grouping isn’t too tough. United, despite all their injury woes, stand a very good chance of advancing through to the knockout round. At least they didn’t get drawn into the Group of Death! Take a look at Group F.

Yikes!

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle United THE GROUP OF DEATH !!!!!! — Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 31, 2023

United did win a trophy last season, the EFL Cup (you can see the results of that competition’s draw, which was made yesterday, over at this link), but they haven’t seriously competed for major trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. It has been a decade now since Fergie left, in 2013, and the Red Devils haven’t been in the mix for a UCL or PL title since then.

