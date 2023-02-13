Man United vs Barcelona How These Two Giant Clubs Stack Up

Thursday night sees the resumption of the UEFA Europa League, in the round of 16, and one match-up in particular really jumps off the page at you- Manchester United at FC Barcelona.

It’s a clash between two giants, on every level, of world football. It’s also a match-up of two sides that among the favorites to win the competition. Ahead of this massive clash in Catalonia, and the return leg in Manchester coming next week, let’s look at how these two clubs stack up against one another.

United vs Barca UEL FYIs

Kickoff: Thu Feb 16, 5:45pm GMT, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Competition: Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: go here

Starting XI Predictions: go here

Manchester United vs Barcelona Tale of the Tape

Club Valuation

According to Forbes, they are worth $5 billion, 6% more than a year ago, when they finished No. 1 in the 2021 ranking. They are the second-most-valuable soccer team in the world (behind only Real Madrid) and are tied with the NFL’s New England Patriots as the seventh-most-valuable team in any sport.

Manchester United, with a valuation up 10% to $4.6 billion from 2021, are right behind them in third. However, no one has topped the Forbes rich list more so than United. Of the 18 times the annual ranking has been published, United led the way 11 times.

Edge: United

Brand Equity Ranking

According to Brand Finance, Barcelona’s brand grew 5% in 2022, up to €1.3bn, and that is good for third in the world, behind only El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, and second place Manchester City. Their Brand Strength remains in the top tier AAA+ rating, despite falling one spot in the rankings. They had finished second in 2021.

As for United, their brand value increased 11% to just under €1.3 billion, but poor on-the-pitch performance dropped them in the rankings. Their lowest-ever Premier League points total, last season, saw them fall to 5th in the Football 50 rankings. MUFC ha previously never placed lower than 3rd.

Edge: Barcelona

Annual Revenue

Using figures from the Deloitt Money League, United were the fourth highest revenue producers in world football for 2021-22, with €688.6m generated over that span. Barcelona were seventh, with €638.2m

Edge: United

Top Flight League Titles, Cups and Trophies

United have won the top flight (First Division/Premier League) a record 20 times, to go along with 12 FA Cups and 5 League Cups. They also won the Community Shield a record 21 times. Overall, when you add up the domestic, continental and world titles, they have 65 trophies in their case (metaphorically). Meanwhile Barca have won La Liga 26 times, and they can also boast of having the record of trophies won for eight, yes a whopping eight specific pieces of silverware.

They have 98 titles to speak of!

Edge: obviously Barca

UCL Titles/European Cups

United have won ‘ol big ears three times, most recently in 2007-08 while Barcelona have lifted this specific trophy five times, most recently in 2014-15.

All-time Leading Scorer

It’s Wayne Rooney for United with 253 goals; Lionel Messi for Barca with 672. Of these two men, only Messi is in the G.O.A.T. discussion.

Edge: obviously Barca

Head to Head Series

In UEFA Competition, Barca lead with five wins to United’s one. They have also split the spoils on four occasions. Two of the most memorable matchups, both won by the Catalan Club, came in the UCL final. Barca bested United 3-1 in the 2010-11 culmination contest, and 2-0 in the 2008-09 finale.

Edge: obviously Barca

Last Time Out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got himself promoted from interim to full time boss when he led United to a shocking upset, come-from-behind triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018-19 UCL round of 16. But the air was quickly popped from the balloon as United were whacked 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

They fell in the reverse leg too, 1-0, meaning they were bounced by a resounding 4-0 disparity on aggregate.

Edge: obviously Barca

Total/Who has the edge? The Catalan club wins this face-off handily, 5-2.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories