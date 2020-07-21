Man United vs West Ham Team News: Bailly, Shaw, Anderson

During the FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea on Sunday it was painfully obvious that Manchester United were much more focused on the Premier League competition. Understandably so, as a top four finish/UEFA Champions League qualification rests in their own hands.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did some squad rotation at Wembley Stadium, with one eye on the Wednesday night clash with West Ham United, and of course the potential winner-take-all showdown with Leicester City the following Sunday. Still you would have liked to have seen United put up a better fight than they did at the national stadium.
Moving on to this week, the Red Devils welcome West Ham to Old Trafford tomorrow night, and a win means they’ll then only need a draw with Leicester to clinch UCL qualification.
Central defender Eric Bailly was taken to the hospital with a frightening looking head injury. He’s okay, it’s not that serious, but he is near certain to miss out on at least the last two games of the domestic season.
Luke Shaw picked up an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw with his former side of Southampton, and hasn’t played since. Don’t expect to see him here, but don’t rule him out entirely either. Additionally, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have missed every single match, due to injury since the season’s restart. They’ll be out for the final pair as well, giving United four missing defenders when they take on the Hammers.
As for West Ham, they have no fresh injury problems at this time. Felipe Anderson returned last time out, leaving Robert Snodgrass as the only absentee of the Irons.
Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Wed July 22, 6pm, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: go to this link
Key Stat: West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over United since 2006-07. They won September’s reverse fixture 2-0.
Streaking: United are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League fixtures (W8, D4)
Position: United 62 points, 5th West Ham 37 points, 16th
Prediction United 2, West Ham 0
With safety probably clinched, the Hammers have less to play for, so United should easily be able to get past their old friend David Moyes.
