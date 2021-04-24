Man United at Leeds Team News: Bailly, Raphina, Rodrigo, Forshaw

(Update: Hundreds of United fans protest the Glazers outside Old Trafford on Saturday)
The Super League is now over, but the backlash against Manchester United ownership, the Glazer family, only continues to grow. With Ed Woodward leaving, a lot of United supporters believe/hope that the Glazers are next. Amid this climate, the Red Devils return to action tomorrow, when they travel to Leeds United for a league fixture.
United have pretty much sewn up a 2nd-place finish in the Premier League, as they have a seven-point advantage over 3rd-place Leicester City, with only six games left to play.
Manchester United at Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm Sunday April 25, Elland Road
Unitee Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: Leeds +290, United -125, Draw +290
PL Form Guide: Leeds DWWWD, United WWWWW
TV: NBCSN, Stream: NBCSports.com
Team News for Both Sides
As for Leeds, they come into this match in 10th place, level on points with Arsenal, but also with a game in hand. A result means they leapfrog the Gunners, and what a story that would be for this side, should things finish up that way. A club in its first year of promotion, overtaking a traditional big six club in the top flight- what an uplifting underdog story that would be.
To take a point or three from this match, they’ll have to do so with Liam Cooper, who is suspended. They also have a trio of players who are a doubt inRaphinha (thigh), Rodrigo (undisclosed) and Adam Forshaw (groin).
As for United, they have no new injury concerns, but Eric Bailly (COVID-19) is a doubt while Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are out for the season with knee injuries.
Regarding Jones, he’s never really been “in” this season, and you only remember that he’s still on the team when dealling with team news and injury report articles.
