Manchester United Team News vs Burnley FC: Bailly, Pope, Rodriguez

It’s looking very likely that Manchester United will finish second in the table this season, and that would tie them with 2017-18 for the highest end of season finish they’ve had since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
The man who led them to that other second place finish, Jose Mourinho, well, he’s now in a war of words with United’s current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And Paul Pogba added gasoline to that fire today. Oh, and there’s a league fixture on Sunday- Burnley is coming in.
Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: 4pm Sunday April 18, Old Trafford
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV: NBCSN
PL Form, Position: United 2nd, 63pts WWWWD Burnley 16th, 33pts LLWDD
Odds: Manchester United (-304) Burnley (+800) Draw (+400)
Team News for Both Sides
As United go for their fifth win in a row they don’t have to deal with many injury worries. Eric Bailly (COVID-19) is a doubt, so we’ll see how he tests. Meanwhile Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out for the season with knee injuries.
As for the Clarets, three of their players face late fitness tests: Nick Pope (shoulder), Jay Rodriguez (undisclosed) and Kevin Long.
Additionally, Ashley Barnes (thigh) and Robbie Brady (calf) remain sidelined for this one. Hard to see the hosts dropping points here.
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Burnley FC
A runner-up finish, to a City side that is such a strong juggernaut, is not too shabby. With this goal in striking distance, maybe Ole is really at the wheel after all.
