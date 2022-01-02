Man United Team News vs Wolves: Bailly, Pogba, Martial, Lindelof

Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in a match-up of two sides hovering just outside the European qualification slots. Both can secure a place in Europe next season, provided they start getting on a roll, and it could all begin right here, in the very first fixture of the new year.
It’s all about New Year’s resolutions this time of year, right? Let’s preview this one, and take a look at the team news for both sides, starting with United.
Manchester United vs Wolves FYIs
Kickoff: Mon. Jan 3, 5:30pm, Old Trafford
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Google Result Probability: United win 61% Draw 23% Wolves win 16%
Premier League Form Guide: United WDWWW Wolves DWLLD
Premier League Position: United 7th, 31 pts Wolves 8th, 25 pts
Team News
Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh issue while his countryman Anthony Martial is unlikely to feature here as he continues to want out of the club. There was an injury scare with Eric Bailly last time out, but he’s fine. That said, he’s unavailable for another reason, as he’s on his way to playing for country in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Finally, Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to match fitness concerns relating to his recent testing positive for covid.
Speaking of covid, Wolves have certainly had some selection issues lately, due to the outbreak that recently struck the team.
They also have a host of players out injured, including: Rayan Aït-Nouri (groin), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Jonny (knee), Pedro Neto (knee), Willy Boly (calf).
