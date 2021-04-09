Man United at Tottenham Team News: Bailly, Martial, Telles

The last time Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United met, the result was shocking to say the least, a 6-1 win for Spurs. It came on the same weekend as Aston Villa stunning Liverpool 7-2, and this weekend brings the reverse fixture of both. Having already previewed the Liverpool-Villa rematch here and also here, let’s now take a look at Spurs-United part deux.
Jose Mourinho certainly got one over on his most recent former team last time, but it will be a truly uphill battle to accomplish it again.
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30pm Sunday April 11, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Manchester United
Team News: Tottenham Manchester United
League Position, Form: Tottenham 6th, 49pts DWLWW Manchester United 2nd, 60pts WWWDD
Odds: Tottenham (+185) Manchester United (+140) Draw (+235)
That eye-popping result was not at all indicative of the season would go, for both sides. Spurs peaked in late fall, headed downward rapidly, and they will now really need to get it going, and get some help, if they are to finish in the top four.
Meanwhile United were in 9th place the last time that Tottenham topped the table, but now they seem extremely likely to finish the season in second place.
United Team News
Central defender Eric Bailly is a doubt, due to COVID-19 protocols while left back Alex Telles is questionable, due to an undisclosed reason.
Also, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are both ruled out for the season, due to knee injuries.
Prediction: United 2, Tottenham 1
United are 11 points ahead of Spurs in the table for a reason, and they’ll showcase that superior form in this match.
