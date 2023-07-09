Man United Transfer Talk: Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire

Overall, Manchester United have had a very quiet summer transfer window thus far. But at least they’ve signed somebody, in Mason Mount, and two more players, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, are reportedly close.

So while there is activity on the buying side, which most would agree is more exciting and interesting. What about the selling side?

? NEW: Harry Maguire has been training three times a day in Portugal for almost three weeks. He’s training one on one with Portuguese legend defender Ricardo Carvalho. Maguire still wants to fight for his place at Manchester United and not give up. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano] ????????? pic.twitter.com/59R85LXZP4 — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 9, 2023

It’s less compelling, but just as important. And right, it’s moribund at MUFC.

I mean this is tumbleweeds, basically. But we’ll look at what little news there is, on this front. It’s an all central defender edition of Man United Transfer Talk, focusing on Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly.

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, Maguire is still trying to keep his place at the club, and working his ass off towards meeting that goal.

One of the worst signings in club history, he’s been disaster class for some time.

Harry Maguire is set to officially lose the captain’s armband at Manchester United this week. [@SunSport] pic.twitter.com/HajX5ia0IX — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) July 9, 2023

If most United supporters could pick one player to leave the club, it would be the much maligned English international. And honestly, it would be hard to find a taker for him, especially when you consider his salary.

At least he won’t the captain anymore this season, as you can see from the embedded tweet above.

Moving on to Bailly, Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing him, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international could be had for as low as £8m, claims the report.

That seems like a small amount, but then again you may have forgotten that he’s even still contracted to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho’s first transfer buy, back in 2016, there is no place for him under Erik ten Hag.

He went on loan to Marseille last season, but the former Espanyol and Sevilla man didn’t really do anything to drive up his stock during that stint.

At this point, United should be happy getting whatever they can for Bailly. And then figure out what they’re going to do with the following players as well:

Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Fred.

