Hard to determine which is mega-rich and overly dramatic family is more detestable- the real life Glazers or the Roys on HBO’s “Succession.” The two families are alike in that there is plenty of division within, and overall, no one to really root for. In terms of the factual, and not fictional dynastic family, it is reportedly Avram and Joel Glazer that are the main source of the problem which is causing the most backlash right now.

According to a report in ESPN today, it is these two specific Glazer brothers who do not want to leave Manchester United Football Club.

As has been reported, in various outlets for weeks already, there is disagreement among the Glazer siblings about what to do with the club. And that explains why this process, pertaining to the potential sale/takeover of the club, is dragging out so long. During the Glazer era of United ownership, we’ve seen a lot of tedium when it comes to major decisions- transfer sagas, front office changes, managerial appointments, but this bidding process has brought new levels of protractedness.

The Glazer family first put forth the notion of putting the club up on the trading block back in November.

The bidding process began in earnest in February. Here we are heading towards June and we’re still nowhere near resolution. Sheik Jassim is onto his fourth bid already, and he’s willing to buy 100% of the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has prepared multiple bids, and he’s given the Glazers an option where they could stay on, with a minority ownership stake.

Yet here we are…still at the phase of much more talk than action.

Avram and Joel Glazer were already loathed by much of the fanbase to begin with, but now that backlash will only grow hotter. The rage is just going to grow, because the longer the Glazers hold off on making a decision, the longer it directly hurts the club. Initially, it had been well understood that this process would reach a conclusion long before the season ends.

Now Championship Sunday is a week away, and uncertainty will spill into the off-season.

That is going to torpedo summer transfer window recruiting. The more uncertain the club leadership situation is, the less attractive a destination it becomes to potential new players. So congrats Avram and Joel Glazer, you’re depreciating your own asset. The supporter protests are only going to continue, and they’re only going to get louder.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

