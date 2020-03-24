Arsenal Star Aubameyang Linked with Transfer to Man United

Could Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang be the missing piece that makes Manchester United’s final third click on all cylinders again? With Bruno Fernandes now around to provide top tier service, who could make the Red Devils swashbucklers again in attack?
MUFC didn’t obtain a forward to replace Romelu Lukaku when the big Belgian left for Inter Milan last summer, but they did pick up Odion Ighalo on loan in the January window and he’s been a tremendous get to say the least.
He’s earned his stripes in making his loan move permanent, but United might be on the move to get the 30-year-old Gabon finisher this summer. According to the Sun:
“The Old Trafford chief is hoping to take advantage of the Arsenal striker’s contract running out and launch an audacious bid.”
Aubameyang, who moved to north London from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for £56 million, will see his current deal expire next summer. The Gunners brass were unable to tie him down to a new contract, and thus they’d like to get some kind of return, before he’s available to leave on a free.
According to the Sun’s sources, he can be had for a lower price this time, about 50 million pounds. At his age, this will likely be his last chance for a big pay day.
Maybe this transaction will be what the Alexis Sanchez acquisition never was? Maybe this time buying an aging Arsenal forward will work out? If not, United have certainly been linked to plenty of other forwards; including Timo Werner.
