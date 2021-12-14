Man United Get Atletico in UCL Draw, After Initial Draw vs PSG Nullified

(Update: United’s Tuesday night Premier League match against Brentford has now been officially postponed.) UEFA really dropped the ball today, making an entire Champions League draw that would ultimately have to be entirely nullified. Manchester United was in the thick of it, having drawn Paris Saint-Germain in the first selection process, but that was later negated, and they’ll now face Atletico Madrid instead.
A computer glitch mistakenly omitted Atletico as a potential opponent for United, saying they had already been drawn against them. Here below is the draw that was not:
Initial UCL Round of 16 Draw, Later Nullified
Benfica vs. Real Madrid
Villarreal vs. Manchester City
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
FC Salzburg vs. Liverpool
Inter Milan vs. Ajax
Sporting CP vs. Juventus
Chelsea vs. Lille
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United
“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16,” a UEFA statement to the press said.
“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. ET/ 2 p.m. GMT),” a UEFA spokesperson said.
The mistake was first noticed when the computer readout indicated Villarreal was an eligible opponent for MUFC. The Red Devils could not be drawn against them, as the two were sides were just in the same grouping together.
And now here is the draw that actually is:
UCL Round of 16 Draw Official
FC Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich
Sporting CP vs. Manchester City
Benfica vs. Ajax
Chelsea vs. Lille
Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United
Villarreal vs. Juventus
Inter vs. Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid
