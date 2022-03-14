Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid (UCL) Starting XI Predictions

While next to nobody expects Manchester United to win the Champions League this season, and with good reason, making the quarterfinals would at least be something to hang their hats on. For United, this season has been a total mess, and but it’s not a complete disaster yet.
They can still salvage something from this, should they finish in the top four in the Premier League, and make a deep UCL run. It’s not ideal by any means, and certainly nowhere near the traditional standards for United, but hey, it’s something when you consider all the failure, stress, strife and discord this season.
Manchester United at Atletico Madrid UCL Rd of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Kick: Tue Mar. 15, 8pm, Old Trafford, Tie knotted up 1-1
Team News For Both Sides : go here
TV: BT Sport (UK) CBS, Paramount (USA)
Series History: United wins 1, Draws 2, Atletico wins 0
Google Result Probability: United win 49%, Draw 29%, Atletico win 27%
As the tie now shifts from Madrid to Manchester, United and Atletico are all knotted up. Got to be an advantage for the Red Devils, who are projected and predicted to power on to the quarters. Amidst this backdrop, let’s take a look at who is projected to feature in the first teams for both sides.
Starting XI Predictions
Manchester United: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay; Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Reinildo Mandava; Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Hector Herrera, Renan Lodi; Joao Felix, Angel Correa.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind