Man United Starting Lineup Prediction at Athletic Club

Manchester United are headed to Athletic Club, or Athletic Bilbao, as the quest to win the UEFA Europa League continues. A trophy is on the line, and it’s within striking distance now. And with that, a berth in next year’s Champions League. So there is a whole lot to play for, and United will be majorly motivated.

Of course, a road clash at Athletic Club is a challenging proposition, and given how United looked on the weekend, against AFC Bournemouth, it’s hard to be very bullish on their chances.

UEFA Europa League Semifinals Leg 1/2

Manchester United at Athletic Club

Kickoff: Thurs. May 1, 8pm, San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Man United Preview Content: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

United did get a result (a score draw), but they could not find the equalizing goal until the Cherries were down to ten men, and the Red Devils were playing with a man advantage.

There is just not too much quality in the United side right now. Whenever you form a best potential XI (as we did here), it ends up not really looking all that impressive.

Man United Starting Lineup Prediction (3-4-3) at Athletic Club

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

