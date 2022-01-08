Man United Team News vs Aston Villa (FA Cup): Pogba, Maguire

Manchester United are in total disarray as they commence their FA Cup campaign for this season. According to various reports, as many as 11 players want to leave the club, and another six on top of that number, are unhappy right now.
Interim manager Ralf Ragnick admits (Luke Shaw openly said it too) that there is some substantial discontent within his dressing room, and it means he’s currently got a monumental task on his hands. Maybe the January transfer window will see some of the malconents exit, and this help to somewhat alleviate the pain of his situation?
Manchester United vs Aston Villa FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs
Kickoff: Mon Jan 10, 7:55pm Old Trafford
Key Stat: United have taken 10 of the last 12 meetings between these two sides in this competition, including the last six.
In terms of team news, we learned that one of those wantaway players, Paul Pogba, is still a month away from returning from injury.
“A week ago I was told it would take another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said of the Frenchman, who’s been out since Nov 2 with a thigh injury, to a news conference on Friday.
“I’ve seen him this morning before the training session but currently I don’t know how long it will take.
“He’s not training with the team yet. As far as I know from the medical department, it will last another three weeks, four weeks and once he is then fit for training it does not necessarily mean he is also match fit.
“It will probably take a couple of weeks before he is really able to compete for the first team.”
Elsewhere, Captain Harry Maguire is expected to return to the side, and could first team feature in this one.
If Slabhead sits, then maybe expect Phil Jones to get a first team assignment here.
