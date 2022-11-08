Ready for the World Cup to start? Actually, we still have another weekend of Premier League fixtures to get through until we get there. And we actually have some red hot Carabao Cup action to get through before we even take on the next slate of Premier League fixtures. In other words, yes, lots of media outlets and fans are already discussing Qatar 2022, but it’s a little jumping the gun right now, in our opinion.

Let’s focus on what’s immediately ahead, Manchester United welcoming in Aston Villa for a third round EFL Cup clash on Thursday night.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs Nov 10, 8pm Old Trafford

Competition: EFL Cup 3rd round

Team News for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Given that Diogo Dalot just picked up his fifth yellow card this past weekend, against this very same opponent no less, he is suspended for this weekend’s clash against Fulham. Which means he’ll get the nod here. Also, Martin Dubravka actually has to play at some point, right?

How about here?

Finally, we predict a nod to Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, as they make their closing arguments to Gareth Southgate, before picks the official England squad for Qatar.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa (EFL Cup 3rd Round)

Dubravka; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Prediction: United 2, Aston Villa 1

Look for the hosts exact revenge for this past Sunday here.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

