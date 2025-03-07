In 2017-18, Manchester United chose black as the color of their third kit. It’s a good thing they’re not doing that this year, given what’s expected to take place on Sunday against Arsenal FC.

A prominent MUFC supporter group, “The 1958,” made a public declaration earlier this week, urging supporters to come to the ground dressed in black.

Arsenal FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 9, 5:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Arsenal FC

Team News for Both Sides: go here

PL Position, Form: Arsenal FC 2nd, 54 pts, WWWLD Manchester United 14th, 33 pts, WLLDW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 55% Draw 26% Manchester United 19%

Why? Because black is obviously the color of death, and the club is “dying,” according to the organizers of this protest.

They certainly do have a point when you at the club’s latest financials. Or their results this season. Not to mention the kinds of lineups that manager Ruben Amorim has to field for each game these days; due to all the injuries.

Amorim only had seven subs on the bench tonight at Real Sociedad. His opposing manager named 12!

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire; Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen; Joshua Zirkzee, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories