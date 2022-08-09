Yesterday brought a lot of new developments in the disaster that has been Manchester United’s 2022 summer transfer window. In a shocking story, we learned that FC Barcelona are considering legal action in regards to Frenkie de Jong and his contract situation. That was already a mess to begin with, as De Jong was focused on staying put and collecting the $19 million or so that he is owed in back pay. Now, well, it’s even more complicated and Old Trafford should just move on at this point.

Yes, the 24-year-old Dutchman was United’s top transfer target all summer long, but it’s just not gonna happen. Time to move on to other targets, but before we get to those contingency plans, let’s start up top at the striker position. Yesterday brought news that United were in heavy pursuit of centre forward Marko Arnautovic.

BREAKING! Manchester United will NOT be pursuing a deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic after having a £7.6m bid rejected. The club have decided to move on to other targets. pic.twitter.com/jU9pQv0Yf1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2022

So much for that!

Smart decision on behalf of United, as none of their fans (and by that we mean the ones that are vocal on social media) wanted this acquisition to happen. Media pundits everywhere criticized the idea as well; deservedly so.

Arnautovic is aging and brings too much baggage. And since we’re on the topic of players newly linked with United, which none of the supporters seem to want, the Adrien Rabiot situation seems to be escalating quickly.

According to the Daily Mail, United are now in advanced talks to sign the 27-year-old French international, in a deal worth £15 million.

The report claims that United, in spite of signing Rabiot, still maintain they want to get De Jong before the window ends.

Beyond Rabiot, we also have two new names that have also emerged, in the serious quest to fix the midfield mess. One name is not so new, and that comes The Telegraph, who state that Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on high on United’s list of targets. Yes, here we go again with the Serbian popping up in Premier League transfer rumors. How many times has he been linked with United over the years?

How tedious is that narrative? Let’s just move on.

In Spain, major football media outlet AS claims that United are also after Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez too. Say what you will about Rabiot and Milinkovic-Savic, but perhaps they would be an upgrade over Scott McTominay and Fred. It can’t get worse, in the defensive/holding midfield than McFred.

At least United know, quite well, what their biggest position of need is this summer transfer window.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

