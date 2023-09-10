Antony Taking Leave from Man United Amid Abuse Allegations

You sort of knew this was coming, once the two additional accusers came forward earlier this week- Antony is taking leave from Manchester United.

This is absolutely the right thing to do, and honestly, it was inevitable once the Brazilian football association dropped the 23-year-old forward this international period. Antony, who denies any wrongdoing, stands accused of physically abusing three different women.

Antony will not return to the squad once training resumes this week, following the conclusion of this international period. There is no time table for his return. According to the statement, this decision was made mutually, between player and club.

United’s statement read: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

“Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

This is reportedly a club wise decision, endorsed by all the higher ups, including United Chief Executive Officer Richard Arnold and manager Erik ten Hag.

His suspension is with pay. United acquired him from Ajax last summer for £85 million.

Antony released a statement earlier today that read: “I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

“This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

United remain off, for the internationals, until Saturday when they’ll host Brighton & Hove Albion. They’re currently 11th in the league table after four games.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories