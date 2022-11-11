Man United Team News at Fulham FC: Antony, Sancho, Varane

The final Premier League match before the onset of the World Cup break features two sides that haven’t seen each other in awhile, relatively speaking, in Manchester United and Fulham FC. The series history now reads like this: United wins 52, Draws 20 and Fulham wins 14.

It was a score draw the last time these two clubs met, at Old Trafford in May of 2021. Let’s look at the team news.

Manchester United vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: 4:30pm GMT, Sun. Nov 13, Craven Cottage

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Google Result Probability: Manchester United win -51%, Draw 24%, Fulham win 25%

Premier League Position: Manchester United 5th, 23 pts Fulham FC 9th, 19 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Manchester United LWDWD Fulham FC LDWWD

Team News for Both Sides

Antony (undisclosed) and Jadon Sancho (illness) are both doubts here, with the latter somewhat likely to feature, given reports of his recovery.

Raphael Varane (thigh) is out, but nearing a return, as he was named to the France World Cup squad. Own goal scorer Diogo Dalot is suspended, after accruing five yellow cards.

Meanwhile Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams remain out with undisclosed injuries.

Mason Greenwood is of course indefinitely suspended, with a little more on that over at this link.

Shifting over to the Cottagers, they will be sans five players. Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle), Manor Solomon (knee) and Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) are all out injured.

Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete are suspended.

