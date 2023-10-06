Man United Team News vs Brenford: Antony, Sancho, Reguilon

Plenty of news for Manchester United this week, as their flaming train wreck of a season keeps rolling down the tracks. They are now off to their worst start since 1986. And there is plenty of team news for the Red Devils heading into the home match against Brentford. Let’s start with Antony, who could feature here for the first time before the last international break.

Having cooperated with police and not been charged with any crime, he was reinstated into the squad this week.

Manchester United vs Brentford FYIs

Kick: Sat, Oct 7, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Fun Fact: this is United’s fourth straight home game, and this streak has included three different competitions.

Team News for Both Sides

The Brazilian forward didn’t play, in the loss to Galatasaray, but could feature in some capacity here. One guy who may or may not play is left back Reguilon, who is still working his way back to full fitness.

One player who definitely won’t is Jadon Sancho, as he remains ostracized, and is apparently leaving in January (more on that here). Sancho has reportedly found contentment with the idea of not apologizing to manager Erik ten Hag, and thus okay with the idea of never playing for the club again.

And then of course, you have the long list of long-term injury absentees:

Lisandro Martinez (foot), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (muscular issue), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) Tom Heaton (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Amad Diallo (knee).

Flipping over to the Bees, they have no new injury concerns, but still plenty of unavailable players. Ivan Toney remains suspended while Rico Henry is done for the season with a torn ACL.

Ben Mee (calf), Kevin Schade (adductor), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring) and Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) are out as well.

