It’s a very quick turnaround for Manchester United and Crystal Palace, as they’ll face off again Saturday, for the second time in five days (in different competitions) at Old Trafford. It’s time to preview the second of the two match series (the first being won by United 3-0 in League Cup competition) already, with Wednesday bringing news on United’s suspended forward, Antony, and their ostracized one, Jadon Sancho.

Let’s start with Antony, who has now returned to the United Kingdom, from his native Brazil, where he had been since the beginning of the September international break.

Crystal Palace at Manchester United FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Sept 30, 2023, 3pm UK, Old Trafford

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Antony returned in order to meet with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) as part of their investigation into his alleged physically abusive behavior.

Three different women have accused him of physical assault, although one has since dropped the charges. Antony has not been charged with any crime, yet, and he strongly maintains his innocence.

He has returned to the Manchester area to hand over his phone to the authorities in order to cooperate with the investigation.

He remains indefinitely suspended by United and dropped by the Brazilian national team.

As for Sancho, today’s news is that United reportedly believe their treatment of him is legal, in the eyes of FIFA, despite the organization’s by laws that prohibit players from training in isolation.

ESPN has more.

He remains frozen out, due to his egregious insubordination and won’t be featuring for United any time soon, and perhaps even never again. There are January transfer rumors swirling today, linking him with a move to AS Roma or even back to Borussia Dortmund.

Shifting the focus to the walking wounded, Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed issue), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Luke Shaw (unspecified muscular issue), Amad Diallo (knee) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) all remain out as long-term injury absentees.

Lisandro Martinez (unspecified knock) is a doubt right now, but may recover in time. The good news is that Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire all returned to match fitness and featured yesterday. Well, maybe the return of Maguire isn’t good news (we kid! we kid!).

Shifting gears to the Eagles, Odsonne Edouard (hamstring), Michael Olise (thigh) and Naouirou Ahamada (ankle) are all ruled out of this one. Meanwhile Matheus Franca (back), James Tomkins (calf), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (muscular) are all doubtful, but could be in contention.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories