While international breaks are notoriously boring overall, this past one was especially uneventful and just utterly devoid of news worthiness.

Unless you’re a Manchester United supporter, where Jadon Sancho and Antony provided drama, headlines, and off-the-pitch issues galore. And we don’t say these things lightly; there are some serious issues to cover here.

Man United Team News: Disciplinary

Let’s start with Antony, who is now indefinitely suspended by the club after new allegations of physical abuse were made by his ex-girlfriend, who first went public with accusations back in June. Two more women came forth with accusations against Antony, and that led to the Brazilian football association dropping him from the national team.

United had no choice but to follow suit.

Antony, it should be said, maintains his innocence. As for Sancho, he was left out of the squad entirely, last time out, and took to Twitter to lash out about it.

From there, we learned a lot more about the forward, and none of it was good. Now it remains to be seen what kind of role he will have with the team moving forward. If he even has one at all.

Don’t expect manager Erik ten Hag to pick him here, and the English international has a lot of work to do if he hopes of ever getting a place in the United team again.

Man United Team News: Injuries

Switching to injury concerns, Mason Mount (thigh/hamstring) reportedly has set his sights on returning to action in the club’s European opener, as per The Athletic.

While there is an outside chance he could be named to the squad here, it is more likely his comeback match will be against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, on September 20, to kick off Group A action.

There is better news with Lisandro Martinez (foot), who is match fit again and available for selection.

Elsewhere Sofyan Amrabat (back) is a very slight doubt, as he left Morocco national team camp early; mostly for precautionary reasons.

“Sofyan Amrabat felt something, and we let him go as a precaution because he has just started his new adventure with Manchester United.” the national team manager Walid Regragui said this week.

Finally, you have the list of long-term injury absentees: Raphael Varane (undisclosed injury),Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Luke Shaw (unspecified muscular injury) and Tom Heaton (calf)

