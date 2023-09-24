Yesterday brought news that Antony remains out of the Brazil national team squad, as selection was made for the October international competition period. The Manchester United forward was dropped for the September internationals, after more allegations of physical abuse were made against him.

And on the heels of that, United suspended Antony indefinitely.

EFL Cup 2nd Round FYIs

Crystal Palace at Manchester United

Kickoff: Tue. Sept. 26 8pm, Old Trafford

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

One of the three women accusing Antony of assault has dropped her case, and the player himself still maintains that he committed no wrongdoing.

However, the legal case against him remains strong, and given that he remains out of the Brazil squad, it’s clear he’ll remain suspended from United, for the time being, as well.

You won’t see him feature for a very long time.

Rest of the Man United Team News

Sunday brought news that Marcus Rashford was in a car crash, upon leaving the Carrington Training Complex after the win at Burnley. His white Rolls-Royce collided with another vehicle, and the police were dispatched but no one involved in the accident needed medical attention.

Elsewhere, United have a large group of long-term injury absentees, and none of them will return for the midweek cup clash against Crystal Palace.

In fact, the fitness crisis is getting worse, as first choice center back Lisandro Martinez missed out on the win at Burnley yesterday.

The specific issue, for the Argentinian, was undisclosed. Meanwhile Mason Mount, who is a doubt here, is way behind schedule in his rehab and return. Mount was originally supposed to be back for the first game after the September international break. So much for that.

Additionally, Harry Maguire missed out again last night, due to an unspecified injury/issue.

And finally, Jadon Sancho remains frozen out, and his overall future with the club is very much in doubt.

