Ajax striker/winger Antony has reached personal terms on a potential transfer to Manchester United, but the club still has not agreed to let him go. We only have eight days left before the summer transfer window closes, and the two clubs still haven’t reached agreement on a fee.

This is one transfer saga that has been rumbling on for some time this summer, but we’re nowhere near closure on this. That’s because Ajax have sold off so many players this window that they’re not interested in parting ways with their Netherlands international forward.



Antony, insisting on his position with Ajax. He wants to join Manchester United as personal terms are already agreed since one week. Up to the clubs. ? #MUFC All parties involved expect Man Utd to return with an improved proposal for Antony soon.. not officially submitted, yet. pic.twitter.com/pQN85u7hFu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

There have been some reports indicating that Antony could even head to Manchester for a medical tomorrow, but that’s only if the Red Devils up their bid to £80m; or maybe even more. In order to get him, MUFC will have to overpay- this much is clear. And signing Antony would have ripple effects.

It’s doubtful Old Trafford would go for Antony and Cody Gakpo, so you would see the club end their interest in pursuing the latter.

Much like they have with Christian Pulisic. Not to mention that Cristiano Ronaldo would have to be moved, but where? Still a whole lot to be figured out this summer transfer window.

