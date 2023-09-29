Lots of squad fitness and availability news today for Manchester United, on the eve of a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace. We start with Antony, who flew back from Brazil this week to voluntarily sit down for an interview with GMP (Greater Manchester Police). The investigation into his alleged physical abuses of two different women (there were three accusers at one point, but the third has since dropped the charges) remains ongoing, but as of now, Antony has not been charged with any criminal offense.

And thus, the club has decided that Antony can be reinstated into the squad.

The 23-year-old Brazilian maintains his innocence. A club statement issued by United reads: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

“As Antony ‘s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

He hasn’t trained with the squad yet, and won’t be available tomorrow, but Antony will be available for selection starting next week.

More Fitness Issues, Woes for Lisandro Martinez

Elsewhere Lisandro Martinez has suffered yet another setback with the chronic foot injury that he originally picked up back in April. The same problem that forced the Argentine central defender to missed the final weeks of last season reared up again, over and over, and now he faces an extended spell (reportedly a couple of months) on the sidelines.

“Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April,” a club statement reads.

“The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month.

Illness for Eriksen, McTominay

Holding midfielders Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay both missed out on the League Cup win over Palace on Tuesday night due to an unspecified illness. They are both doubtful here, and if they can’t go, then it means Casemiro and Mason Mount will have to start tomorrow and go the full 90. What about Sofyan Amrabat you might say?

Well, he has to fill in at left back, because on-loan full-back Sergio Reguilón is expected to miss out tomorrow, due to the hamstring injury that he suffered against Burnley.

You also have the quintet of long-term injury absentees: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad. Jadon Sancho remains unavailable due to his ostracization.

