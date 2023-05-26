Manchester United Team News vs Fulham: Antony, Luke Shaw

The good news is that Manchester United have clinched Champions League football for next season. The bad news is that this 4-1 victory over Chelsea came with a price- both Antony and Luke Shaw exited early due to injury.

The Brazilian forward had to be taken off via stretcher, due to an ankle injury that he suffered in the first half. Meanwhile Shaw was replaced at half-time, with an injury issue that is unclear at this time.

Championship Sunday, May 28, 4:30pm GMT, Old Trafford



Google Result Probability: Manchester United win 62%, Draw 20%, Fulham FC win 18%

Premier League Position: Manchester United 3rd, 72 pts Fulham FC 10th, 52 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Manchester United WWWLL Fulham FC DWWLL

Manager Erik ten Hag continued to keep things murky in his media opportunity after the match, obfuscating: “Everyone has seen he [Antony] came off. I can tell you that it’s serious, but we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours and then we know probably more about the status of his injury.”

Both first team players would have been in line to start on Championship Sunday against Fulham, had this match still been relevant for top four qualification, but the clash is now dead rubber, so they won’t be needed here. However, Ten Hag will obviously hope that they can return to full fitness ahead of the Manchester Derby FA Cup final which is only eight days away.

So the race against the clock is on! With Marcus Rashford being thrust into action, once Antony got hurt, the Mancunian is now obviously 100% match fit.

And thus, no other new injury concerns for United at this time.

