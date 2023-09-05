Antony in Man United UCL Squad After Getting Dropped by Brazil

Mason Greenwood may be gone from Manchester United, but the club still has a high profile player who has been accused of domestic violence. Very coincidentally, it is Antony, who was kind of signed as a measure to try and fill the void left by the then suspended Greenwood. Antony was dropped by the Brazilian national team yesterday, on the heels of fresh allegations of domestic violence made against him by his ex-girlfriend.

United did not follow suit though, and it appears they have no intention of dropping him any time soon. He was included in the club’s official roster for the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage, which was released a little over an hour ago.

He had been initially named to the squad for this international period, but the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) dropped the 23-year-old winger/attacking midfielder for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Bolivia, stating that the new allegations “need to be investigated.

The CBF statement reads: “Due to the facts that became public this Monday involving Manchester United player Antony, and which need to be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the organisation informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team.

United have told the media that they are aware of the CBF’s decision but wouldn’t comment on it. Meanwhile Antony continues to maintain his innocence, and deny any wrongdoing.

Allegations of domestic violence were first made against Antony in June. As for Greenwood, he has been sent on season long loan to Getafe in Spain.

The full UCL squad is below, and it includes Jadon Sancho, who faces disciplinary action from the club after publicly lashing out over manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to leave him out of the squad.

Man United UEFA Champions League Group Stage Squad in Full

Goalkeepers

Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana, Tom Heaton

Defense

Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfield

Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount

Attack

Antony, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund

